Jannik Sinner stuns Djokovic to book Wimbledon final clash with Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner set up an exciting showdown with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final by defeating Novak Djokovic on Friday, July 11.
World No 1 Sinner defeated 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic with scores of 6-3 6-3 6-4 on a sunny Center Court.
Djokovic, who was aiming to win his eight Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer's record looked helpless during the first two sets.
While, Sinner player exceptionally well and barely lost any points while serving those sets.
Afterwards, Djokovic managed to take a short lead in the third set by going up 3-0 but Sinner quickly finished the match in just two hours.
As Djokovic left the court, the crowd cheered for him and Sinner also applauded him.
After winning the match, Sinner who reached the Wimbledon final for the first time in his career, expressed, "It's amazing, I can't believe it. It's a tournament I always watched when I was young and I would have never imagined I could play in the final," as per BBC Sports.
The 23-year-old added, "I know how much work me and my team are putting in, my dad and brother arrived today so it's even more special, and playing here in front of you guys is amazing."
On facing Alcaraz in Sunday's final, he added, "Hopefully it's going to be a good match like the last one, I don't know if it can be better because I don't think it's possible! But we will try to do our best."
On the other hand, Alcaraz advanced to his third straight Wimbledon final by defeating Taylor Fritz on Friday, July 11.
The Spaniard, who is trying to win his sixth Grand Slam title, defeated Fritz with scores of 6-4 5-7 6-3 7-6 (8-6).