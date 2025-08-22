Home / World

Intense heat in workplace linked to falling productivity

With frequent heatwaves, workers all over the globe are subject to health risk due to extreme heat

Intense heat in workplace linked to falling productivity
Intense heat in workplace linked to falling productivity

The World Health Organization (WHO) urged for better protection for workers around the globe against heat, as climate change has been causing frequent heatwaves.

A report by the health agency noted that millions of workers are exposed to heat stress, which affects their health and their performance, calling for governments, employers, and workers to co-operate to develop adaptation strategies.

Discussing the matter with the BBC, the WHO's director of environment, climate and health, Rüdiger Krech, said the findings should be a wake-up call.

"It is not just discomfort. It is a real health risk. If you're working in heat and your body temperature increases by, over a longer period, over 38°C, then you are at risk of severe heat-related stress and stroke, kidney failure, dehydration," he said.

Change is needed because heatwaves are no longer rare occurrences. The World Meteorological Organization shared that the last decade has seen the warmest temperatures on record, with 2024 being the hottest year ever.

In parts of Europe, temperatures of 40°C have become a common occurrence. In Africa or the Middle East, they can rise to 50°C. 

According to Mercator, average surface temperatures in the Mediterranean in July were the warmest on record at 26.68°C.

This week, the UK's Met Office revealed that this summer was on track to become one of the warmest since records began in 1884.

Along with that the WHO report warned that heatwaves do not just damage health they also affect output, as for every one-degree temperature rise above 20°C, productivity falls by 2%.

With construction and agricultural workers particularly at risk, some European countries are already making changes to work environments in order to make the work safer during extreme heat.

Last month, the Italian government signed an emergency decree, after agreeing to a protocol with unions and bosses to stop people from having to work during the hottest hours of the day.

You Might Like:

Erik Menendez's parole rejected decades after murdering parents

Erik Menendez's parole rejected decades after murdering parents
Erik Menendez and brother Lyle Menendez shot and killed their parents 36 years ago in the family's Beverly Hills mansion

McDonald's Japan cancels 'One Piece' promo amid food wastage concerns

McDonald's Japan cancels 'One Piece' promo amid food wastage concerns

James Dobson, Focus on the Family founder passes away at 89

James Dobson, Focus on the Family founder passes away at 89
The politically influential campaigner was a key Christian right leader and held opposing views on abortion

Sri Lanka unearths children's belongings, 141 skeletons in wartime mass grave

Sri Lanka unearths children's belongings, 141 skeletons in wartime mass grave
The 1983 civil war between Tamil rebels and government forces broke out due to demand of independent state

WHO outlines risks corporal punishment poses to children's health

WHO outlines risks corporal punishment poses to children's health
Violent punishment is often accompanied with mental torment, posing risk to mental and physical wellbeing

What are cloudbursts and why does a warming climate make them threatening?

What are cloudbursts and why does a warming climate make them threatening?
Cloudburst and heavy rainfall kill hundreds in South Asia during recent monsoon

Pope Leo XIV to mark first international trip with Lebanon visit

Pope Leo XIV to mark first international trip with Lebanon visit
The first American pope is set to send a message of peace and interfaith co-existence with his first abroad trip

Japan 'bear attack' hoax uncovered: Son stabs elderly father to death

Japan 'bear attack' hoax uncovered: Son stabs elderly father to death
'Bear attack' turns out to be son's stabbing of 93-year-old father in Japan

US Navy sailor found guilty of spying for China faces life in prison

US Navy sailor found guilty of spying for China faces life in prison
US sailor convicted of selling sensitive military information to Chinese intelligence officer

United, Delta airlines hit with lawsuit for selling windowless 'window seats’

United, Delta airlines hit with lawsuit for selling windowless 'window seats’
Delta and United Airlines sued over windowless window seats sold for extra money

Judge Frank Caprio passes away ‘peacefully’ at 88

Judge Frank Caprio passes away ‘peacefully’ at 88
Judge Caprio died at the age of 88 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer

Jeju Island warns foreign tourists for first time to ‘behave’ to avoid fines

Jeju Island warns foreign tourists for first time to ‘behave’ to avoid fines
Jeju Island for the first-time ever issues 'behave or face fines' guidelines for foreign tourists