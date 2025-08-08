Home / World

UK weather: Yellow heat health alert issued as temperatures set to soar

Weather conditions caused by high pressure moving in from the Azores will lead to rising temperatures in the UK

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a yellow health health alert for many parts of the UK.

UKHSA warned that warmer weather is expected to return next week.

The alert has been issued for several regions including Yorkshire and the Humber, East Midlands, East of England, London, the southeast and the southwest and will remain in effect from 12pm on Monday to 6pm on Wednesday, as per Sky News.

The hot weather could seriously affect people's health, especially vulnerable groups and could also put extra strain on health and social care services like hospitals, clinics and care homes.

Reports suggest that weather conditions caused by high pressure moving in from the Azores will lead to rising temperatures in the UK.

According to the Met Office, temperatures in some areas of southern England will reach around 27C over the weekend with sunny weather expected at the start of the following week.

The fourth heatwave of the summer is expected to bring hot weather with temperatures rising to the upper 20s or low 30s degrees Celsius.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Steven Keates, said in a statement, noting, "The length of this warm spell is still uncertain, and it is possible that high temperatures could persist further into next week, particularly in the south."

As per the outlet, the hottest day is expected to be Tuesday, when temperatures could reach around 33C in central and southern areas of England.

