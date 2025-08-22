Home / Sci-Tech

Google's Gemini Live gets improved with app integration, more

Gemini Live also receives upgraded audio model designed to improve the naturalness of speech

Google is introducing the latest features for Gemini Live, its real-time AI assistant. Gemini Live will be able to underscore objects directly on your screen while you share the camera, simplifying it for users to detect items.

For example, if you require a specific tool, you can point your device at several options, and Gemini will highlight the correct one.

The Alphabet-owned company has announced the advanced feature on the flagship Pixel 10 devices, releasing on August 28, with availability on other Android devices the same day and iOS devices in the near future.

Additionally, Google has brought deeper app integrations, enabling Gemini Live to interact with Messages, Phone, and Clock.

That means if you’re receiving directions but realize you’re late, you could tell Gemini, “This route looks good. Now, send Alex a message I’ll be 10 minutes late,” and the assistant will draft the text for you.

Moreover, Gemini Live will get an upgraded audio model designed to improve the naturalness of speech. The model entirely focuses on rhythm, and pitch, enabling the assistant to adjust its tone accordingly.

With this significant update, users will get control over speech speed and can request more expressive storytelling, including accents and character perspectives, offering a more engaging experience.

