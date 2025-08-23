Barron Trump’s hidden skill revealed by Donald Trump during major announcement

Barron Trump, the youngest son of the President Donald Trump recently came into spotlight after his father revealed one of his hidden talents during a major announcement.
Trump, along with FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced that the the 2026 men's World Cup draw will be held at the Kennedy Center on December 5.
"It's the biggest, probably the biggest event in sports," Trump said, as per BBC Sports.
Meanwhile, when reporters asked about what part he would play in the draw, Trump playfully replied, "I may play. I mean, I see the money that these soccer players are making, I may try to play, I'm a very good athlete."
Right after discussing the World Cup draw, Trump shifted the topic to his son Barron, who is currently a student at New York University.
Praising his son, Trump added, "My son is a very good athlete. He's a good soccer player."
Although he didn't mention Barron's name, he pointed out to FIFA President that his son is very tall for soccer.
Barron's height is 6 feet 9 inches, making him taller than his father who is 6 feet 3 inches tall.
This is not the first time Trump has praised his son as he has previously highlighted Barron's various skills on several occasions.
Trump has often praised Barron's intelligence, particularly in technology, suggesting he may pursue a different path than business or politics.
During an interview on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle, Trump was asked whether Barron would follow in his footsteps in politics or business.
He responded that his son might instead have a future in technology, where his talents are already evident.