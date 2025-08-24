Google introduces Vids Shortcut button to simplify Drive video editing

Google has launched the latest Vids Shortcut button, enabling users to edit Drive videos easily with a set of impressive features.
The recently introduced feature allows Workspace users to start a video edit using Vids directly from the Google Drive interface.
Users can access the “Open” button in the top right corner that opens the video in the Videos app.
Vids is integrated with advanced technology that automatically launches the video file, allowing further edits like incorporating music and text.
The latest shortcut, which is activated by default, mentions that the Alphabet-owned tech giant is incorporating the app with Google’s Workspace suite.
Vids aim to streamline video production, such as the ability to generate videos from text prompts, rearrange video clips, add transitions, and perform more edits.
This follows the launch of another cutting-edge Gemini AI feature for Workspace users in May, which allows users to summarise video files stored in Google Drive.
Apart from this, Google has fascinated the spectators with the addition of the latest Parental Controls hub to the Android 16 beta at the “Made by Google 2025” event.