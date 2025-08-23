Home / Sci-Tech

Google Pixel Recorder receives Material You redesign

The latest Material 3 Expressive redesign update aims to simplify the app’s interface with larger controls

Google has introduced a Material 3 Expressive redesign, aiming to simplify Pixel Recorder. It coincides with the release of the flagship Pixel 10 series and its latest music creator.

The update aims to simplify the app’s interface with larger controls.

On the homepage, Recorder now features a pill-shaped “Search recordings” field, refreshed font sizing, and tweaked hues.

The simplification begins in recordings, with an oblong “Play” or rectangular “Pause” flanked by vertical pills for 5-second rewind/forward.

Above that is an updated Material 3 slider, while the “Transcript” and “Audio” have been removed; however, the waveform is slightly thicker than before.

The app bar now just has the recording name, a star for favoriting, and a three-dot icon. That overflow opens a sheet where Pixel Recorder now places every other action.

Users will receive high-level actions to Share, Delete, and Crop & remove. The latest menu now holds an extra option, divided into categories, including Search transcript, Edit speaker labels, Transcribe again, Clear voice.

The recording interface follows the similar design, featuring large “Pause” and “Stop” buttons—the latter replacing “Save” and automatically backing up the file.

Delete is now handled via a top-right trash icon.

Pixel Recorder version 4.2.20250529.x with the Material 3 Expressive redesign is now available via Google Play.

