Google’s Veo 3 AI video generator free to Gemini users only for August 24

Google is offering all Gemini users free access to its robust AI video generator, Veo 3, aiming to expand its user base with an enticing offer.

Often reserved for paid Pro or Ultra subscribers, the latest feature enables users to generate up to three AI-generated videos for free.

The latest feature can transform your text prompts into eight-second clips with audio. During this promo, users can generate up to three videos, each with realistic short clips and amazing sound effects.

It is pertinent to mention that the promotion is only accessible until 10 pm (PT) on Sunday, August 24, (1am ET / 6am BST / 3pm AEST on Monday).

Initially, Veo 3 was limited to Google’s AI Ultra plan before broader launch to AI Pro subscribers in May.

Currently, all Gemini users can use it without needing a subscription.

The offer seems to be accessible all across the globe, with reports of prompts appearing in the Gemini app on both Android and the web.

Veo 3 is one of the most renowned video generators, featuring a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge features and its ability to generate more detailed, cinematic videos in contrast to its previous variants.

The significant move has ranked Google as a major competitor to other AI video platforms like Runway Gen-3 and OpenAI’s Sora.

To prepare for an increase in demand, Google has reportedly boosted its computing capacity, with Gemini head Josh Woodward hinting at “warming up a LOAD of TPUs” ahead of launch.

