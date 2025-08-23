Apple in talks with Google to use Gemini for Siri revamp: Report

Apple is reportedly in talks with Google to revamp its Siri voice assistant.
It marks a potential shift in strategy as the company has been delaying its launch and struggling to maintain pace with competitors in the AI landscape.
The Cupertino-based tech giant has started early talks with the company to use its Gemini AI model to power a redesigned Siri, which is expected to release in 2026, as reported by Bloomberg.
The significant move comes after Apple received massive criticism that Siri is outpaced by rivals such as Amazon’s Alexa, and Google Assistant, especially in managing complex tasks.
A major overhaul was originally scheduled to launch this spring; however, it got delayed due to engineering issues.
Further reports suggested that the company had negotiated with OpenAI and Anthropic, considering whether ChatGPT or Claude may lay the foundation of Siri.
However, the final decision has yet to be made, and Apple is not likely to select a partner for several weeks.
News of the potential partnership boosted markets, with Google’s share spiking 3.7% and Apple’s share rising 1.6% on Friday.
Apple has yet to respond to Reuters for a statement, and Google refused to comment on the ongoing discussions.