Home / Sci-Tech

Apple in talks with Google to use Gemini for Siri revamp: Report

Apple reportedly negotiated with OpenAI and Anthropic, considering whether ChatGPT or Claude may lay the foundation of Siri

Apple in talks with Google to use Gemini for Siri revamp: Report
Apple in talks with Google to use Gemini for Siri revamp: Report

Apple is reportedly in talks with Google to revamp its Siri voice assistant.

It marks a potential shift in strategy as the company has been delaying its launch and struggling to maintain pace with competitors in the AI landscape.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has started early talks with the company to use its Gemini AI model to power a redesigned Siri, which is expected to release in 2026, as reported by Bloomberg.

The significant move comes after Apple received massive criticism that Siri is outpaced by rivals such as Amazon’s Alexa, and Google Assistant, especially in managing complex tasks.

A major overhaul was originally scheduled to launch this spring; however, it got delayed due to engineering issues.

Further reports suggested that the company had negotiated with OpenAI and Anthropic, considering whether ChatGPT or Claude may lay the foundation of Siri.

However, the final decision has yet to be made, and Apple is not likely to select a partner for several weeks.

News of the potential partnership boosted markets, with Google’s share spiking 3.7% and Apple’s share rising 1.6% on Friday.

Apple has yet to respond to Reuters for a statement, and Google refused to comment on the ongoing discussions. 

You Might Like:

Google Pixel 10 series receives Satellite WhatsApp Calling feature

Google Pixel 10 series receives Satellite WhatsApp Calling feature
With this feature, the Pixel 10 series users can make and receive WhatsApp calls in remote areas with no Wi-Fi coverage

Meta joins forces with Midjourney on AI image and video models

Meta joins forces with Midjourney on AI image and video models
With this partnership, Meta will incorporate Midjourney's cutting-edge tools into future AI models and products

Google rolls out latest Pixel Journal app for Pixel 10 series

Google rolls out latest Pixel Journal app for Pixel 10 series
Pixel Journal utilises on-device AI models to prompt users to fill out journal entries

DeepSeek unveils V3.1 AI model optimised for chinese chips

DeepSeek unveils V3.1 AI model optimised for chinese chips
This move highlights the country’s push in the technological landscape amid US export restrictions on cutting-edge chips

Google's Gemini Live gets improved with app integration, more

Google's Gemini Live gets improved with app integration, more
Gemini Live also receives upgraded audio model designed to improve the naturalness of speech

WhatsApp tests record voice message feature for unanswered calls on Android

WhatsApp tests record voice message feature for unanswered calls on Android
This feature works as a timely nudge to immediately send a voice message on WhatsApp when a call goes unanswered

Instagram rolls out latest feature for creators to boost engagement

Instagram rolls out latest feature for creators to boost engagement
With this feature, Instagram creators can group several videos in one place, enabling seamless navigation for viewers

Apple TV+ price spikes 30% to $12.99 monthly

Apple TV+ price spikes 30% to $12.99 monthly
The recent price surge marks the third time Apple has increased the subscription rate for its streaming service

Google expands AI Mode to several countries, brings set of agentic features

Google expands AI Mode to several countries, brings set of agentic features
Google expanded AI Mode is accessible to users in the UK, US, and India, with plans for its broader expansion soon

Is Roblox shutting down on September 1?

Is Roblox shutting down on September 1?
Roblox is currently facing legal scrutiny and has been banned internationally

Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL launched with impressive specs

Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL launched with impressive specs
Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are currently available for pre orders and will starting from August 28

Pixel Buds 2A launched with Google Tensor A1 chip: Check price, features

Pixel Buds 2A launched with Google Tensor A1 chip: Check price, features
Pixel Buds 2A offers up to seven hours of battery life with noise canceling on, plus 20 hours from the case