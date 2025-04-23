4 herbal remedies and supplements for depression: Benefits, risks

Depression is a serious mental health disorder that causes a continuous feeling of sadness and changes in how you sleep, eat, and act.
Herbal remedies may assist reduce the symptoms as herbs and supplements may also react with other substances, resulting in complicated adverse effects.
Herbal remedies and supplements for depression
The following herbs and supplements may help with symptoms of depression.
Ginseng:
Ginseng is a group of plants, including American and Asian ginseng, which consists of chemicals such as ginsenosides.
A few researchers found that it could contribute to reducing the symptoms of depression.
However, it includes a few adverse effects such as breast pain, lowered heart rate, hypertension, hypotension, gastrointestinal tract disturbances, and more.
Lavender:
Lavender essential oil is commonly used to promote relaxation. Individuals use it in aromatherapy which involves inhaling these oils and applying them to their skin for positive results.
It is pertinent to mention that lavender makes people sleepy, and affects the neurotransmitters. It may possibly interact with certain drugs.
Saffron:
According to a meta-analysis of 12 studies, saffron may help minimise depression symptoms.
The researchers also mentioned that studies with longer treatment times are essential to confirm that saffron is an effective long-term therapy.
5-HTP:
5-hydroxytryptophan, or 5-HTP, is a precursor to Serotonin, a neurotransmitter that affects an individual’s mood.
5-HTP can minimise depression symptoms. However, its excessive consumption may result in serotonin syndrome.
Multiple herbs and supplements may reduce depression symptoms. However, they also include drawbacks in several cases.
Individuals suffering from depression are recommended to speak with a medical practitioner before opting for any of these options to avoid complications.