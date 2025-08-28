Keir Starmer swaps another top adviser amid No.10 turmoil

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is replacing the senior civil servant in charge of his Downing Street office for the third time under a year.
Principal private secretary (PPS) Nin Pandit who leads the prime minister's team at No.10 is being replaced after just ten months in the job.
As per BBC, she is the third senior aide that prime minister has hired and then parted ways with.
This comes following the exits of chief staff Sue Gray in October and communications director Matthew Doyle in March.
The outlet says the prime minister felt Pandit was not effective in her job though No. 10 denies this.
Meanwhile, the Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch took advantage of the opportunity and took to her social media to criticize Starmer's latest move.
Badenoch said, "Keir Starmer keeps sacking advisers, losing ministers, and briefing against his own team in the papers."
"Another reset won't hide the truth: he has no plan, no direction, and needs his Red Folder [ministerial folder] to remind him what he stands for," she added.
The job of the prime minister's PPS is highly important in the civil service and often leads to top roles in government departments or the civil service overall.
The PPS acts as prime minister's gatekeeper to the system and is responsible for managing almost every part of the prime minister's work life.
Pandit will now shift to a new job at No.10 but it is not yet known if she will take charge of the Downing Street policy team.