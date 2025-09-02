Home / Sports

Is Lionel Messi set to announce retirement from football? Scaloni drops big hint

Argentina's football manager Lionel Scaloni gave subtle hint about Messi's possible retirement

Is Lionel Messi set to announce retirement from football? Scaloni drops big hint
Is Lionel Messi set to announce retirement from football? Scaloni drops big hint 

The thought of Lionel Messi's retirement from football is one that Argentina fans are still not ready to face.

According to recent reports, the upcoming Argentina vs Venezuela match could be Messi's final match for Argentina in his home country, as it marks the last home fixture of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Many fans now believe that this will be the last major tournament Messi participates in before retiring from international football.

During this time, Argentina's football manager Lionel Scaloni gave subtle hint about Messi's possible retirement.

While speaking in the context of Messi's expected retirement from the national team and professional football, he urged fans to enjoy the upcoming matches.

Scaloni said, "Let's enjoy him while we have him. Whatever has to happen, will happen," as per MARCA.

However, he did not disclose or confirm anything specific about Messi's future and instead said that Messi deserves the freedom to choose when to retire with full support from the team and staff.

"It must not be easy, as it was not easy for me to stop playing. We have to let him. He earned the right to decide when to do it," Scaloni added.

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 4 at 7:00 PM ET.

You Might Like:

Jimmy Bone, legendary Scottish footballer and manager dies at 75

Jimmy Bone, legendary Scottish footballer and manager dies at 75
Jimmy Bone started his remarkable career with Partick Thistle and went on to play for several clubs

Lewis Hamilton marks unwanted record after disappointing Dutch GP

Lewis Hamilton marks unwanted record after disappointing Dutch GP
The British driver is having quite a difficult debut year with Ferrari, as he failed to secure a single podium finish

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals Saudi Arabia’s ‘unreal calendar’ in new video

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals Saudi Arabia’s ‘unreal calendar’ in new video
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi club Al Nassr in 2022 after leaving Manchester United

Sinner, Osaka, Swiatek advance to US Open quarter-finals after dominant wins

Sinner, Osaka, Swiatek advance to US Open quarter-finals after dominant wins
Coco Gauff's and Alexander Bublik's US Open runs end in crushing defeats at Arthur Ashe

Jannik Sinner hailed as 'GOAT' by opponent after crushing defeat

Jannik Sinner hailed as 'GOAT' by opponent after crushing defeat
Alexander Bublik faced a heavy defeat in the US Open fourth round against Jannik Sinner

Gio Lopez's injury opens door for Max Johnson's UNC opportunity

Gio Lopez's injury opens door for Max Johnson's UNC opportunity
Max Johnson returns to field after gruesome leg Injury as Bill Belichick debuts at UNC

The Rock stuns fans with shocking transformation ahead of new biopic

The Rock stuns fans with shocking transformation ahead of new biopic
The Rock prepared for his new biopic 'The Smashing Machine', based on the life of former UFC fighter Mark Kerr

Joe Bugner, legendary heavyweight boxer dies at 75

Joe Bugner, legendary heavyweight boxer dies at 75
Bugner fought legendary boxer Muhammad Ali twice, losing both times and also faced many other top heavyweights of his time

McLaren Racing set for big ownership shift after major deal

McLaren Racing set for big ownership shift after major deal
McLaren is having an outstanding season with both of its drivers competing for the drivers' championship title

Erik ten Hag fired by Bayer Leverkusen in quickest Bundesliga manager exit ever

Erik ten Hag fired by Bayer Leverkusen in quickest Bundesliga manager exit ever
Ten Hag is the third former Manchester United manager to be fired in the same week

Lewis Hamilton celebrates Isack Hadjar's Dutch GP podium in classy fashion

Lewis Hamilton celebrates Isack Hadjar's Dutch GP podium in classy fashion
Isack Hadjar made a world record as he became the youngest French driver ever to reach the podium

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Comparison of final losses after Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Comparison of final losses after Leagues Cup
Seattle Sounders thrashes Inter Miami by 3-0 to win 2025 Leagues Cup tournament