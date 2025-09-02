Is Lionel Messi set to announce retirement from football? Scaloni drops big hint 

The thought of Lionel Messi's retirement from football is one that Argentina fans are still not ready to face.
According to recent reports, the upcoming Argentina vs Venezuela match could be Messi's final match for Argentina in his home country, as it marks the last home fixture of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
Many fans now believe that this will be the last major tournament Messi participates in before retiring from international football.
During this time, Argentina's football manager Lionel Scaloni gave subtle hint about Messi's possible retirement.
While speaking in the context of Messi's expected retirement from the national team and professional football, he urged fans to enjoy the upcoming matches.
Scaloni said, "Let's enjoy him while we have him. Whatever has to happen, will happen," as per MARCA.
However, he did not disclose or confirm anything specific about Messi's future and instead said that Messi deserves the freedom to choose when to retire with full support from the team and staff.
"It must not be easy, as it was not easy for me to stop playing. We have to let him. He earned the right to decide when to do it," Scaloni added.
The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 4 at 7:00 PM ET.