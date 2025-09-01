Home / Sports

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Comparison of final losses after Leagues Cup

Seattle Sounders thrashes Inter Miami by 3-0 to win 2025 Leagues Cup tournament

Lionel Messi failed to win careers’ 47th title after a setback in the Leagues Cup final.

According to USA Today, the Seattle Sounders won the 2025 Leagues Cup tournament, topping Messi and Inter Miami, 3-0, in the final on Sunday, August 31.

Seattle’s Osaze De Rosario scored in the 26th minute, Álex Roldán scored a penalty kick goal in the 84th minute, and Seattle native Paul Rothrock added another goal in the 89th minute to send Sounders fans at Seattle’s Lumen Field into a ruckus.

De Rosario told Apple TV, I beat Messi in a final. It’s a dream come true.”

With the 2025 Leagues Cup title, the Sounders have won their ninth trophy in 17 seasons.

Meanwhile, for Messi, it was his first final loss in nearly five years—his 13th overall in title-deciding matches.

Leagues Cup showdown was the 44th final of Messi’s career. That number spans his time with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami, and the Argentina national team. Of those 44 appearances, the forward has won 31, giving him an impressive success rate of 70.45%.

On the other hand, his football rival, Cristiano Ronaldo has played in 40 finals across his career with Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al Nassr, and the Portugal national team. CR7 has recorded 26 wins and 14 losses, for a win rate of 65%.

