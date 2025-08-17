Home / Sports

Lionel Messi achieves new career milestone after new MLS win for Inter Miami

Inter Miami claims a dominating win over Los Angeles Galaxy in the Major League Soccer clash

Lionel Messi achieves new career milestone after new MLS win for Inter Miami
Lionel Messi achieves new career milestone after new MLS win for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi made history once again, becoming the youngest player in global football to score his 875th career goal in Inter Miami’s 3-1 win over LA Galaxy.

According to Goal, Messi made an immediate impact after a short injury layoff, playing 45 minutes and reaching the milestone with the match-winning goal against the defending MLS champions.

He achieved it in the fewest matches ever - 1,116 in total. His strike came after a brilliant individual run, finishing with a shot that left the goalkeeper helpless, a moment reminiscent of his early Barcelona days.

Messi’s professional career began on May 1, 2005, when he scored his first goal for Barcelona against Albacete. Coming on as a substitute in the 87th minute at just 17 years old, he netted a delicate lob from a Ronaldinho pass, sealing a 2-0 win.

That goal initially sparked controversy due to an offside call, but Messi quickly proved his quality by scoring again in a similar fashion. This marked the start of an extraordinary journey at Barcelona and established him as the youngest scorer in La Liga at the time.

Messi sits just 63 behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who leads the all-time scoring list with 938. Beyond scoring, Messi has also excelled in playmaking, totaling 389 career assists. Combining goals and assists, he has contributed 1,263 direct goal involvements across his career. 

You Might Like:

Brighton vs Fulham Premier League clash hit with tragedy after fan dies in stands

Brighton vs Fulham Premier League clash hit with tragedy after fan dies in stands
Brighton supporter died after becoming unwell during Premier League fixture against Fulham

Cristiano Ronaldo pens powerful message after engagement with Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo pens powerful message after engagement with Georgina
Georgina Rodríguez announced engagement with Cristiano Ronaldo in a heartfelt social media post

Alcaraz ‘excited’ to face Sinner in Cincinnati final ahead of US Open

Alcaraz ‘excited’ to face Sinner in Cincinnati final ahead of US Open
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz prepare for another thrilling final after the Wimbledon clash

Keely Hodgkinson makes remarkable comeback with fastest 800m world lead

Keely Hodgkinson makes remarkable comeback with fastest 800m world lead
Keely Hodgkinson finished well ahead of Kenya’s Lilian Odira and Botswana’s Oratile Nowe

Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark rivalry sparks fresh concerns from Michelle Obama

Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark rivalry sparks fresh concerns from Michelle Obama
Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark rivalry sparks fresh concerns from Michelle Obama

Ronaldo’s engagement ring for Georgina sparks hilarious criticism from WNBA star

Ronaldo’s engagement ring for Georgina sparks hilarious criticism from WNBA star
Ronaldo and Georgina share two daughters and she also takes care of his three other children from surrogate mothers

97-year-old Grace becomes Europe’s oldest person to complete 250 Parkrun

97-year-old Grace becomes Europe’s oldest person to complete 250 Parkrun
Grace started her Parkrun journey after a member of her rehab team encouraged her to give it a try

Cristiano Ronaldo to play in India? Al Nassr's draw against FC Goa sparks buzz

Cristiano Ronaldo to play in India? Al Nassr's draw against FC Goa sparks buzz
Al Nassr and FC Goa are set to face each other in AFC Champions League Two in India

Oscar Piastri accidentally reveals ‘unsaid rule’ in ‘every’ F1 team

Oscar Piastri accidentally reveals ‘unsaid rule’ in ‘every’ F1 team
Oscar Piastri opens up about his ‘strengths’ and ‘strategy’ of McLaren to win remaining Formula One races

Bob Simpson, former Australian cricket coach dies at 89

Bob Simpson, former Australian cricket coach dies at 89
The renowned Australian cricketer and coach led the squad to win the 1987 World Cup against England

Prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan becomes youngest girl to defeat grandmaster

Prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan becomes youngest girl to defeat grandmaster
Bodhana Sivanandan beat Pete Wells in the final round of the 2025 British Chess Championship in Liverpool

Jacob Bethell set to become England’s youngest male cricket captain

Jacob Bethell set to become England’s youngest male cricket captain
Jacob Bethell has been given the captaincy for the three T20 matches in Dublin