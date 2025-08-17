Lionel Messi achieves new career milestone after new MLS win for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi made history once again, becoming the youngest player in global football to score his 875th career goal in Inter Miami’s 3-1 win over LA Galaxy.
According to Goal, Messi made an immediate impact after a short injury layoff, playing 45 minutes and reaching the milestone with the match-winning goal against the defending MLS champions.
He achieved it in the fewest matches ever - 1,116 in total. His strike came after a brilliant individual run, finishing with a shot that left the goalkeeper helpless, a moment reminiscent of his early Barcelona days.
Messi’s professional career began on May 1, 2005, when he scored his first goal for Barcelona against Albacete. Coming on as a substitute in the 87th minute at just 17 years old, he netted a delicate lob from a Ronaldinho pass, sealing a 2-0 win.
That goal initially sparked controversy due to an offside call, but Messi quickly proved his quality by scoring again in a similar fashion. This marked the start of an extraordinary journey at Barcelona and established him as the youngest scorer in La Liga at the time.
Messi sits just 63 behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who leads the all-time scoring list with 938. Beyond scoring, Messi has also excelled in playmaking, totaling 389 career assists. Combining goals and assists, he has contributed 1,263 direct goal involvements across his career.