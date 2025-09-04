Home / Sci-Tech

Google services disrupted across Turkey and Eastern Europe

YouTube and Google services hit with widespread outage in Turkey, Greece, Germany and parts of Europe

Google services disrupted across Turkey and Eastern Europe
Google services disrupted across Turkey and Eastern Europe

Google services have been hit with widespread disruption in Turkey and parts of Europe.

According to Reuters, Google services, including YouTube, went temporarily down in Turkey and Eastern Europe, including Greece and Germany, on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

The Freedom of Expression Association that monitors local censorship of the internet reported that Alphabet’s Google was hit with an outage at around 10:00 a.m. (0700 GMT) in Turkey.

Moreover, tracking website Downdetector said most of the service disruptions that began at 07:51 GMT onwards were restored before 09:00 GMT.

Turkish Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister Ömer Fatih Sayan wrote on social media, “Our National Cyber Incident Response Centre (@trcert) has requested a technical report from Google regarding the cause of the outage. We are closely monitoring the process.”

“These outages show how crucial it is to use national products and software. For this reason, we have worked extensively to increase the rate of domestic production in both the software and hardware of 5G. Our current localisation rate is 60 percent, and we will continue to increase it,” he added.

As per the map shared by Sayan, the outage affected Turkey, much of southeast Europe, and scattered locations in Ukraine, Russia, and western Europe.

Users in Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia, and Romania also reported disruptions, including issues accessing websites, YouTube, and Gmail-linked phone contacts.

You Might Like:

Instagram releases iPad App with advanced features

Instagram releases iPad App with advanced features
Instagram's iPad app is optimised for larger screens, providing a more intuitive, seamless, and vivid user experience

Salesforce replaces 4,000 jobs with cutting-edge AI agents, CEO says

Salesforce replaces 4,000 jobs with cutting-edge AI agents, CEO says
Salesforce has significantly reduced its service cloud team from 9,000 to 5,000 employees

Netflix updates ‘Moments’ feature to offer improved control over scene clipping

Netflix updates ‘Moments’ feature to offer improved control over scene clipping
Moments now allows users to quickly share their favourite scenes from movies and shows within the Netflix app

Google Docs now lets users to listen their documents read aloud

Google Docs now lets users to listen their documents read aloud
Google Docs latest feature is currently accessible for Workspace users and subscribers of Gemini AI Pro or Ultra plans

Google dodges breakup in major antitrust victory but ordered to share data

Google dodges breakup in major antitrust victory but ordered to share data
Google's $20 billion Apple deal remains intact, but company must share search data

Is ChatGPT down globally?

Is ChatGPT down globally?
Users worldwide are reporting that the OpenAI chatbot is not replying to the queries

WhatsApp makes sticker creation smarter with new feature

WhatsApp makes sticker creation smarter with new feature
WhatsApp has recently introduced several new and unique features for both Android and iOS devices

WhatsApp unveils Meta AI-powered background magic for video calls

WhatsApp unveils Meta AI-powered background magic for video calls
WhatsApp's new AI revolution allows users to have customizable backgrounds in video calls

Drones to overtake food delivery market in Europe

Drones to overtake food delivery market in Europe
Aviant is working to deliver hot meals via drones to remote islands where accessibility is limited

Chinese social media platforms adopt key rule to mark AI content

Chinese social media platforms adopt key rule to mark AI content
Weibo, WeChat, and Douyin have made the use of AI labels to mark the genAI content mandatory

AI-powered stethoscope detects heart diseases in seconds

AI-powered stethoscope detects heart diseases in seconds
New AI-powered stethoscopes could detect three heart conditions in just second

China creates world's first breakthrough 6G chip hitting 100 Gbps internet speed

China creates world's first breakthrough 6G chip hitting 100 Gbps internet speed
This latest chip has great potential to bring the imagination of installing a 50GB 8K movie in mere seconds to reality