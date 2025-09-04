Google services disrupted across Turkey and Eastern Europe

Google services have been hit with widespread disruption in Turkey and parts of Europe.
According to Reuters, Google services, including YouTube, went temporarily down in Turkey and Eastern Europe, including Greece and Germany, on Thursday, September 4, 2025.
The Freedom of Expression Association that monitors local censorship of the internet reported that Alphabet’s Google was hit with an outage at around 10:00 a.m. (0700 GMT) in Turkey.
Moreover, tracking website Downdetector said most of the service disruptions that began at 07:51 GMT onwards were restored before 09:00 GMT.
Turkish Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister Ömer Fatih Sayan wrote on social media, “Our National Cyber Incident Response Centre (@trcert) has requested a technical report from Google regarding the cause of the outage. We are closely monitoring the process.”
“These outages show how crucial it is to use national products and software. For this reason, we have worked extensively to increase the rate of domestic production in both the software and hardware of 5G. Our current localisation rate is 60 percent, and we will continue to increase it,” he added.
As per the map shared by Sayan, the outage affected Turkey, much of southeast Europe, and scattered locations in Ukraine, Russia, and western Europe.
Users in Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia, and Romania also reported disruptions, including issues accessing websites, YouTube, and Gmail-linked phone contacts.