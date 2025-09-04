Home / Sci-Tech

Samsung launches Galaxy S25 FE with advanced AI features

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is available in four tantalising hues, including Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, and White

Samsung has officially launched its eagerly-awaited Galaxy S25 FE at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025 held at IFA in Berlin.

The Galaxy S25 Fan Edition (FE) comes with a range of significant upgrades in a more affordable package.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE specs

The recently launched device features an enlarged 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X LTPS display with Full HD+ resolution.

Battery

In terms of battery performance, the Galaxy S25 FE is equipped with a 4,900 mAh battery and now supports 45W charging and Super-Fast Charging 2.0 to get to 65% in 30 minutes.

Chipset and storage 

The device is powered by a powerful 4nm Exynos 2400 chipset, featuring 8 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of onboard storage, offering an ample amount of space for your media files.

Camera 

For optics, the Galaxy S25 FE features a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and 8MP telephoto. On the front, Samsung has integrated a 12MP sensor for clearer videos and selfies.

AI-powered features 

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 FE is packed with a range of cutting-edge AI-powered features, including Now Bar, Circle to Search, Gemini Live, and Instant Slow-mo.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE colours

Samsung’s latest flagship is available in four tantalising hues, including Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, and White.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE price 

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE price starts from $875 and scales up to $1084.

