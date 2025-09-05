Home / Sci-Tech

Snapchat introduces Imagine Lens for AI image creation

Imagine Lens lets users edit, create, and recreate Snaps by entering their own prompts

Snapchat has released a new Imagine Lens, a cutting-edge tool that allows users to create and edit images using a text-to-image AI generator.

The company told TechCrunch that the recently launched feature is accessible to Snapchat+ Platinum and Lens+ subscribers.

Imagine Lens lets users edit, create, and recreate Snaps by entering their own prompts. Users can also share the image with their friends, post it to their Story, and also sharing it on the third-party apps.

Moreover , it includes pre-loaded prompts, such as creating a comic strip or making a caricature. It allows users to edit prompts anytime by clicking on the caption bar and then share their creations on Snapchat and other apps.

The company mentioned that a new feature’s launch marks the first open prompt image generation Lens, expanding beyond its existing AI-powered Lenses.

However, the technology behind it still remains under wraps. Notably, the lens combines in-house AI models with industry-leading tools.

Snapchat's Imagine Lens pricing

Subscribers can browse the Imagine Lens in the Lens Carousel or under the Exclusive category. The latest feature is available for $15.99/month for Snapchat+ Platinum and $8.99/month for Lens+.

The launch comes after Snapchat’s recent AI advancements, including video generative AI Lenses and a Lens Studio app for creating AR effects.

