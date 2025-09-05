Home / Sports

Lewis Hamilton tops Monza practice in first Italian GP with Ferrari

Ferrari, which has been going through struggling phase in recent days, made a strong start to their home race

Lewis Hamilton, who is racing at Monza for the first time with Ferrari in the Italian Grand Prix, recorded the fastest time during the opening practice session on Friday, September 5.

Ferrari, which has been going through struggling phase in recent days, made a strong start to their home race as there another driver, Charles Laclerc secured second place in the practice session.

The five-time Italian Grand Prix winner set his fastest lap on the high-speed track called the "Pista Magica" with a time of 1 minute 20.117 seconds.

However, he will drop five places on the starting grid on Sunday's race due a penalty which he was given for failing to slower down his speed enough for yellow flags during the laps before the Dutch Grand Prix.

Beside this, Leclerc, who won the race last year finished 0.364 seconds ahead of Williams driver Carlos Sainz, who secured third position.

Meanwhile, Red Bull's Max Verstappen took fourth place followed by Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli in fifth and McLaren's Lando Norris in sixth.

Alex Albon was seventh fastest for Williams, George Russell of Mercedes took eight, Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin finished ninth and Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls completed the top 10.

