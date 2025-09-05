Avista Stadium in Spokane Valley hit by massive fire

A large fire broke out early Friday, September 5 and completely destroyed a concessions building at Avista Stadium in Spokane Valley.
This is the home stadium of the minor league baseball team, the Spokane Indians.
The fire was reported around 2:45 am local time and Spokane and Spokane Valley fire departments fought it defensively.
As per multiple reports, the concessions building was completely destroyed by the fire and part of the stadium was also burned.
However, Spokane Fire Department Assistant Chief Tom Williams said the stadium itself did not suffer any serious damage.
No one has been injured in the incident while the cause of the fire is currently unknown.
The Spokane Indians released a statement on the fire, noting, "The main concession stand at Avista Stadium caught fire in the early morning hours of Friday, September 5th."
It added, "The City of Spokane Valley and City of Spokane firefighters responded to the scene. Further information will be provided as it becomes available."
On the other hand, the Spokane minor league baseball team, affiliated with the Colorado Rockies, finished a home series against the Tri-City Dust Devils on Sunday and is now completing a series against the Eugene Emeralds which will be the final series of their season.