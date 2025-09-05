Popular artificial sweeteners associated with faster cognitive decline

A recent study revealed that a few renowned sugar substitutes may not only contribute to a significant increase in weight gain and glucose level, but they are also associated with faster cognitive decline.
For the study, participants were divided into groups based on their daily consumption of artificial sweeteners. It included 12,772 adults, 35 and older, for an average of eight years.
The sweeteners included Aspartame, Acesulfame-K, Saccharin, Xylitol, Sorbitol, Erythritol, and · Tagatose.
Artificial sweeteners, discovered in diet sodas, flavored water, and low-calorie desserts, may accelerate cognitive decline in individuals under 60.
Those taking it in a higher amount, about 191 mg daily, experienced a 62% faster decline, equal to 1.6 years of aging.
Moreover, researchers found the strongest association in people with diabetes, while no effect was seen in those over 60.
Dr. Claudia Suemoto of the University of São Paulo stated, “Low- and no-calorie sweeteners are often seen as healthy alternatives to sugar. Our findings suggest some may negatively affect brain health over time.”
However, president of the Calorie Control Council, Carla Saunders, stated that the study has several notable limitations and issued a warning that it may mislead people suffering from diabetes.