Ozempic and Wegovy linked to reduce colon cancer risk, study

A recent study revealed that GLP-1 drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy, primarily used for diabetes and weight loss, may assist in minimizing the risk of colon cancer.
According to the research which is set to be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in San Francisco.
Scientists discovered that people consuming GLP-1 receptor agonists were 36% less likely to develop colon cancer, in contrast to those consuming aspirin.
Among people with a family and personal history of colon cancer, the risk minimisation was higher at nearly 42%.
Lead researcher Dr. Colton Jones of the University of Texas-San Antonio stated, “GLP-1 receptor agonists, now widely prescribed for diabetes and obesity, may offer a safer option for both metabolic control and cancer prevention.”
For the study, researchers assessed health records of more than 281,000 people, half of whom were taking GLP-1 drugs such as semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy), while the other people used aspirin.
Participants were followed for five to six years.
Notably, aspirin is an antiplatelet drug — a blood thinner — so it carries higher bleeding risks.
The research discovered GLP-1 users were less likely to face serious adverse effects such as kidney damage or gastrointestinal bleeding, though abdominal pain and diarrhea were more common.
Researchers mentioned the overall benefit for a person is modest, with more than 2,000 people who require treatment to prevent one case.
However, with a projected 20 million Americans already using GLP-1 drugs, the population-level impact could be significant.
Experts stated the study is currently under the preliminary stage and require confirmation through clinical trials.