Exercise found to ease long-term fatigue in colon cancer patients

A recent study revealed that regular physical activity, particularly walking, can minimise fatigue in people with colon cancer.
According to a new study scheduled for presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in San Francisco.
Scientists discovered that fatigue scores enhanced within a couple of years among colon cancer patients who adopted an exercise routine.
Patients who performed physical activity for six to 12 months following their diagnosis received enhanced benefits and experienced an improved overall quality of life.
Dr. Joel Saltzman of the Cleveland Clinic stated, “Fatigue is one of the most common struggles that cancer survivors face,” as well as commonly experienced symptoms of cancer, which is often ignored.
Furthermore, Dr. Joel mentioned that the research offers strong evidence that increased physical activity can enhance quality of life for individuals living with early-stage colon cancer.
For the study, researchers assessed data from over 1,700 patients enrolled in an international colon cancer treatment trial.
Participants involved in the study were usually aged 67, and nearly half were women. Scientists tracked exercise levels at diagnosis and again at six months, one year, and two years later.
Moderate activities included brisk walking and household chores, while vigorous exercise involved activities, including cycling and running.
Patients at the initial stages of cancer showed the most significant reductions in fatigue after bringing lifestyle changes.
People suffering from final cancer also improved, though results were not statistically significant.
Scientists discovered that activity levels at diagnosis did not predict long-term fatigue, indicating a key post-treatment window when exercise may provide lasting benefits.
Findings were presented by Dr. Louisa Liu of Cedars-Sinai and are considered preliminary until peer-reviewed.