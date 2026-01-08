Michigan flu cases increase significantly; some children on ventilators

Michigan health officials have reported a significant surge in flu and other vaccine-preventable diseases, reporting higher rates among children, with some requiring ventilators.
State Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian stated pediatric hospitals have seen a sharp rise in influenza-related cases, including many children in intensive care units.
Director of the Division of Immunization at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Ryan Malosh stated, flu-related hospitalisation has 40% in contrast to the same time last year, describing this season as early and “worryingly severe.”
As per the government data, this flu season may exceed last winter’s epidemic, one of the harshest in recent history.
The state has recorded 2,110 flu-related hospitalizations this season, including 306 among children aged 4 and under.
Flu has caused nearly eight pediatric deaths across the nation. During Christmas, flu accounted for nearly 8% of emergency department visits statewide, with children making over 69% of visits for acute respiratory viruses.
Moreover, health officials issued warnings regarding increasing measles and whooping cough cases. Michigan faced its worst measles outbreak in over 30 years in 2025, with 30 confirmed cases.
Pertussis cases surpassed 2,000 in 2024 and remain increased; however, cases slightly declined in 2024.
Health experts stressed that these illnesses are preventable via vaccination. However, Michigan’s childhood vaccination rate has dropped to 68.4%, down from 75.4% in 2017.
According to medical professionals, unvaccinated children experienced the highest risk of severe illness and death.