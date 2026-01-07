How do tattoos affect your immune system? study finds

A recent study revealed that inks used in making tattoos affect the immune system, while the risks of infection from needles remain unclear and have declined because of enhanced hygiene standards.
According to research published in the Immunity & Inflammation, immune cells can detect tattoo ink particles and transport them to lymph nodes, where they accumulate over time, triggering inflammation.
The study further discovered that tattoo ink may influence vaccine responses, minimising effectiveness for the COVID-19 vaccine while improving response to an inactivated flu vaccine.
University of Western Ontario chemist Yolanda Hedberg explained that modern tattoo inks are far safer to use as compared to the ones used decades ago with toxic metals such lead and chromium.
Today’s inks primarily use synthetic pigments, including azo dyes, encased in protective shells to prevent breakdown in the skin.
However, risks remain. Allergic reactions are the most common adverse effect, and once an allergy develops, the tattoo cannot be fully removed.
Notably, laser removal may spread the pigment further in the body.
Recent long-term studies found tattoos are associated with a slightly increased risk of lymphoma and skin cancer. While the risk is relatively low, experts agree tattoos do carry modest but measurable health implications.