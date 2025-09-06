David Beckham congratulates Lionel Messi after emotional home farewell 

David Beckham sent heartfelt congratulations to Lionel Messi after his memorable two-goal performance in Argentina's emotional home farewell.
Beckham took to his Instagram account on Friday, September 5, to pay a heartfelt tribute to Messi by sharing an adorable childhood photo of him with a football, showing the same charm and dedication, followed by a recent photo from the latest match.
These heartwarming photos were accompanied by an emotional caption, that reads, "A special night for a special person... Everything has been achieved but he still wants more , not for himself but for his country... Last night Argentina celebrated Leo in the way he truly deserves... Congratulations Leo."
Messi scored two goals for Argentina in an emotional home match in Buenos Aires, leading his team to a 3-0 win over Venezuela.
Although, Messi hasn't said when he will retire but confirmed this match would be his last World Cup qualifier in Argentina.
The Argentinian player also confirmed that he will skip the final qualifying match against Ecuador on September 10.
“I spoke with Leo (Scaloni) and we decided, or rather he decided, that I should rest. I’m coming back from an injury and although I’m fine now, we prefer to avoid travelling and playing another game, so I can rest up for what’s coming next,” said Messi after the win against Venezuela.
However, he did not disclose or confirm anything specific about his retirement but clarified he will only compete in next year’s World Cup if he feels physically fit.