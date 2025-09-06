Old BBC Television Centre in London engulfed in huge blaze

A large fire broke out at the old BBC television center in White City, London where about 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines were called to control the blaze.
According to the London Fire Brigade (LFB) the fire spread to the upper floors of the nine-storey building.
The fire took place in the old BBC Television Center which had served as the broadcaster's headquarter until 2013.
As per the London Ambulance Service, paramedics treated one person after being called shortly before 3:15 am.
At 8 am on Saturday, September 6, the fire brigade reported that the blaze was still burning on the top floors of the building.
A restaurant, its outside decking and the building's duct system were still on fire and several apartments had also been damaged.
"A rest centre is being set up for residents who have been evacuated from their homes," LFB said in a statement.
Two large turntable ladders were being used to tackle the fire from a height.
The fire was reported shortly after 3am, prompting crews from multiple nearby fire stations to rush to the scene.
As per multiple reports, the cause of the fire has not been identified yet and so far no injuries or deaths have been reported.