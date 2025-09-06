September's full corn moon to coincide with total lunar eclipse or 'Blood Moon'

Many skygazers across the globe will get a treat to watch a breathtaking celestial event this weekend, a total lunar eclipse or “Blood Moon,” coinciding with September's full moon on September 7.
September’s full moon, also known as the corn moon, will peak around the same time as the total lunar eclipse.
But the full moon appears round to the naked eye for a few days after it’s peak, so sky observers can see the full moon all weekend and into Monday.
It is pertinent to mention that the full moon will be at its peak on Sunday, September 7, at 2:09 p.m. ET, as reported by Space.com.
But, as mentioned earlier, the full moon will be visible between the night of Sunday, September 7, at 8 p.m. ET and Monday, September 8, at 2 a.m. ET.
According to the Farmer's Almanac, sometimes the moon is also known as the Harvest Moon.
This will be the first October Harvest moon since 2020, and the swap happens every two to three years.
Will lunar eclipse be visible during the full moon?
Yes, skygazers can see the full moon with the total lunar eclipse or Blood Moon, but depending on their locations, the lunar eclipse will not be visible across North America.
The eclipse can only be visible across Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, according to NASA.
Full moons in 2025
2025 will bring us three more full moons, which will be visible on the following dates:
- Monday, Oct. 6- Harvest/Hunter’s Moon
- Wednesday, Nov. 5- Beaver Moon
- Tuesday, Dec. 4- Cold Moon