Tess Ferm vows to ‘empower women’ after winning Miss America's Teen crown

The Miss America Organization has crowned Miss South Carolina’s Teen, Tess Ferm, as Miss America’s Teen 2026.
According to ABC, selected from among 52 state delegates from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.
The organization says “Tess shined with her talent, poise, and dedication to Food Allergy Awareness and Education, capturing the crown and the hearts of audiences nationwide.”
Ferm, a native of Charleston, has earned $58,000 in scholarships through the Miss America’s Teen program. She is a graduate of the Porter-Gaud School and an incoming freshman at Furman University, where she plans to study Psychology with the goal of becoming a Child Life Specialist.
According to the Miss America Organization, her Community Service Initiative, From Fear to Freedom: Food Allergy Awareness and Education, is inspired by her own experience with anaphylactic allergies and is dedicated to creating safer, more informed communities.
For her outstanding service, Tess was honored this evening as the Quality of Life: Teens in Action Overall Award Winner and recognized nationally for her fundraising efforts on behalf of the American Heart Association.
As Miss America’s Teen 2026, Ferm will serve as a national ambassador for the Miss America’s Teen program— “encouraging young women everywhere to dream boldly, lead confidently, and embrace their limitless potential.”
Tess’ year of service is meant to “celebrate the very best of what it means to be a role model for her generation.”