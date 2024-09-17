Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra recalls Miss World win 24 years later at Nick Jonas concert

Priyanka Chopra watches husband Nick Jonas Performing at her Miss World venue

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024


Priyanka Chopra takes trip down the memory lane as she returns to the stage where she won Miss World.

The Citadel actress took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a carousel of adorable photos from husband Nick Jonas’ concert including a PDA- filled picture of the couple.

Priyanka donned an orange off-the-shoulder dress with a side split and back zip, meanwhile, Jonas opted for a bold blue jacket with a graphic t-shirt in white and red.

However, it was their daughter Malti Marie who stole the spotlight as she joined Jonas on the stage along with a mike.

Alongside the carousel, PC penned, “Monday nights should not be so much fun,” adding a story about what made her day even more special.

“I was crowned Miss World at this arena 24 years ago. It was called the Millennium Dome back then. I’ll never forget my little 18 year old, excited, nervous and competitive self, trying to look and be the best I could be,” she noted.

Chopra further added, “To be back here watching my husband and his brothers perform with my daughter, family and friends is such a full circle. Life has been good. Gratitude.”

Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World pageant in London on November 30, 2000.

