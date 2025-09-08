UK government strengthens social media rules to stop self-harm content

The UK government has introduced stronger rules making social media platforms legally responsible for stopping users from sharing content that promotes self-harm.
From now on, platforms must prevent such content from appearing at all, instead of only removing it after it’s been posted.
Under the current Online Safety Act, social media platforms must block content that encourages suicide but aren’t required to block content promoting self-harm.
This new change will extend the rules to include self-harm and is expected to start this Autumn.
Technology secretary Liz Kendall said in a statement, noting, "Vile content that promotes self-harm continues to be pushed on social media and can mean potentially heart-wrenching consequences for families across the country."
"Our enhanced protections will make clear to social media companies that taking immediate steps to keep users safe from toxic material that could be the difference between life and death is not an option, but the law," she further added.
Molly Rose Foundation, a charity focused on suicide prevention, praised the announcement as they had been advocating for these stricter rules.
The charity was set up in memory of schoolgirl Molly Russell, who died from an act of self-harm in 2017.