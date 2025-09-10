Toyota’s Woven City set to open this month with flying cars, robots

A brand new city worth £7.5 billion is set to open this month, featuring advanced technologies like robots and flying cars.
Yes, you heard it right! Toyota's Woven City is a new, futuristic community where advanced technologies will be tested.
The city near Mount Fuji in Japan is designed as a futuristic, high-tech community where these innovations will be used and tested in everyday life.
This city is meant to be a place where people can live, innovate and develop new technologies.
As per ExpressUK, Toyota sees it as a testing ground for future mobility and a space to create and experiment with various solution for everyday life.
In May, Toyota prepared the first residents, called “Weavers,” by giving them a chance to see and experience what life in Woven City will be like at a nearby center.
The future residents learned about the city during a presentation on an artificial lawn and also took part in activities that helped them experience what living there would feel like.
Toyota's chairman also revealed at CES that wheelchair racecars, interactive pet robots, and flying cars are part of the innovative city's future plans.
Moreover, the first part of the city is already built, but the official opening for residents will happen at the end of September 2025.