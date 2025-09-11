UK weather: Yellow warning issued as strong winds expected this weekend

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning in some areas of the UK over the weekend.
Strong gusts and possible thunderstorms are expected from 8pm Sunday to 6pm Monday for London, South East, North West, South West England and Wales.
As per The Independent, winds are expected to reach 50-60 mph along coasts and hills and up to 70-80 mph in the most exposed areas, especially on Monday morning.
Paul Gundersen, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said, "We have been monitoring a deepening area of low pressure over the North Atlantic that might bring impactful weather to the UK, most likely on Sunday and Monday. At present, a named storm is unlikely."
At the same time, the Met Office warns that the strong winds could cause delays and disruptions to road, rail, air and ferry transport with some roads and bridges might close.
Power outages could also occur, possibly affecting services like mobile phone coverage and coastal communities may be hit by sea spray and large waves.
How will the weather be in the UK today?
The weather will be winfy in the North West with rain lasting longer in Scotland.
Other areas will have a mix of sun and showers, some heavy with hail or thunder while the temperature will be around normal but feel cool.
Later at night, the North West remains wet and windy while elsewhere, showers will ease and dry periods appear, though heavy rains may still hit western areas while rural spots under clear skies will feel cool.