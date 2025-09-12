Apple calls iPhone 17 Pro Max 'world's best phone' after Samsung takes dig

The recently launched iPhone 17 series has taken the internet by storm all across the social media sites since its launch at Apple event 2025 on September 9, 2025.
But whether this significant attention is actually praise or not is quite challenging to decide for now, as many have questioned the company for adhering to design and performance improvement.
While it’s time to tell a decisive truth, now is the Apple that has declared its iPhone 17 Pro Max, the highest-end variant of the iPhone 17 series, as the best phone across the globe.
The declaration comes in response to Samsung US’ trolling of the latest iPhone devices on social media, as Samsung’s campaign, viral under the hashtag #iCant, is reportedly targeting the company’s latest upgrades, such as camera enhancements, cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features such as live translation, and Sleep Score.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Apple Design emphasised the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max’s standout features, that sets it apart from other models and phones, declaring “the best phone in the world”.
The Cupertino-based tech giant claimed that the recently launched iPhone 17 Pro Max excels in console-level gaming, battery life, high-end video performance, and more.