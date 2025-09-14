Tommy Robinson rally sparks warning from UK minister over far-right exploitation

The UK Cabinet minister Peter Kyle has warned that far-right figures like Tommy Robinson are exploiting growing unease in the country, following mass demonstration and counter-protests in London.
Around 150,000 people joined Robinson's "Unite the Kingdom" rally on Saturday, September 13.
Meanwhile, another protest called March Against Fascism, organzied by the group Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) was also held where about 5,000 people came together.
UK Business Secretary Kyle explained on the BBC show Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that such protests serve as a strong wakeup call for leaders, urging them to work even harder to tackle major public concerns, particularly issues like immigration.
"There are figures such as Tommy Robinson that are able to touch into a sense of disquiet and grievance in the community in our society," he said.
He said people taking part in the demonstrations were simply using their democratic rights to gather together and express their view freely.
Kyle stressed that only a small group of protestors resorted to violence and they will face consequences.
"What worries me most is the divisions in our society and other societies and other democratic societies ... it's not even the left and the right at the moment, " he added.
Meanwhile, Kyle further criticised Elon Musk's comments after he appeared at Saturday's rally via video link telling protesters to "fight back" or "die."
"I thought that they were slightly incomprehensible comments that were totally inappropriate", the minister said.
Police confirmed that clashes left 26 officers injured and 24 people were taken into custody for various offences.