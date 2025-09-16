Snapchat introduces Snap OS 2.0 with native browser, WebXR support

In a significant update, Snap has launched Snap OS 2.0 for for its AR glasses, called Snap Spectacles.
With the latest upgrade, Snapchat users can now access augmented reality experiences from websites due to a native browser, WebXR support, and several new tools, offering a streamlined user experience.
The browser’s performance has been optimised, ensuring greater efficiency.
The update brings a resizable, simple toolbar, and a customisable home screen with widgets and bookmarks.
Furthermore, users can easily manage their browsing history, typing or speaking website URLs.
The latest update also introduces a Gallery Lens, enabling users to view, organise, and share Spectacle captures via an interactive carousel.
Users can save their content as favorites, share it with friends, or post directly to Stories without leaving the AR environment.
Additionally, the latest Travel Mode stabilises AR content during movement, which is ideal to use in airplanes and cars, while the Spotlight Lens covers the digital content into the physical landscape, ideal to watch vertical videos without using hands.
Support for WebXR opens access to web-based AR experiences directly from supported websites, offering a range of creative possibilities for developers.
Coming ahead of Meta’s Connect conference, Snap’s release has solidified its position as a strong contender in the AR space. A consumer variant of the fifth-generation Spectacles will reportedly launch in 2026.