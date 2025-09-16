Goodles Mac & Cheese recalled over increased allergen risk

Federal officials stated that Gooder Foods, Inc. has issued a recall of up to eight lots of its boxed mac and cheese products with unlisted allergens.
The recall also consists of five lots of Vegan Is Believin’ – Plant Based White Cheddar with Spirals, containing milk and three lots of the Here Comes Truffle – Creamy Truffle Flavored Cheddar and Shells.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stated, neither allergen is declared on the product labels.
The affected items were already distributed across the nation digitally and via wholesale distributors between April 29 and August 5, 2025.
Nearly six allergic reactions linked to Here Comes Truffle and two reactions associated with Vegan Is Believin’ have been reported, the company said.
The FDA released a recall notice, which reads, “Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk and/or cashew may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”
Here is the information on affected products:
- UPC 850031990074
- Lot codes 09725N, 09825N, 09925N, 10025N, 10125N
- Best by dates: July 7-11, 2026
Goodles Here Comes Truffle – Creamy Truffle flavoured Cheddar and Shells
- UPC 850031990159
- Lot codes 10125N, 10425N, 10525N
- Best by July 11-15, 2026
Consumers who have already purchased the recalled products are urged to avoid eating them. Additionally, it can be returned to the place of purchase to get a refund.