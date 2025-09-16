Triple dose Of Ozempic finds to be more effective and safe, trial shows

A recent clinical trial revealed that a triple-sized weekly dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) assists individuals with obesity to reduce an increased amount of weight without encountering any major adverse event.
According to a study published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, discovered that 7.2 mg of semaglutide weekly promotes more weight loss than the standard 2.4 mg dose or a placebo.
The trials, sponsored by Novo Nordisk, include adults with obesity, with and without type 2 diabetes, over a 72-week period.
In participants without diabetes, people who consumed 7.2 mg dose lost up to 19% of their body weight in contrast to 16% with the standard dose and 4% with placebo.
Up to half of participants taking an increased dose lost over 20% of their body weight, while one-third reduced at least 25% of their weight.
Participants suffering from type 2 diabetes also saw similar trends, reducing nearly 13% with an increased dose, 10% with the standard dose, and 4% with placebo.
The increased dose further minimised waist size, blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol, enhancing overall markers.
Moreover, the increased dose was found to be safe, with diarrhea and nausea being the most common adverse effects. These were generally temporary, with no increase in severe complications or sharp drop in blood sugar.
An increased amount of diabetes could assist patients who don’t reach goals with current treatment, though they further stressed the need for longer studies to analyse safety and effectiveness over time.