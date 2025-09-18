Mark Zuckerberg unveils $799 Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses with AI features

Meta has announced three new pairs of AI smart glasses, including the first Ray-Bans with a built-in screen for augmented reality.
The Meta Ray-Ban Display will be the first smart glasses with a heads-up display from a mainstream brand since the ill-fated Google Glass.
According to The Guardian, Meta has used a classic Wayfarer-like styling to avoid looking too obviously like wearable technology, while still having a camera, speakers and microphone.
A small, bright and crisp colour display is projected on to the inside of the right lens, which appears to float just below the wearer’s eye line, and can show anything from text and images to live video calls. The display appears when interacting with the glasses, but isn’t visible from the outside. An LED alerts others when the camera is active.
The glasses were showcased by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the Meta Connect event on Wednesday. “Glasses are the only form factor where you can let AI see what you see, hear what you hear,” and eventually generate what you want to generate, such as images or video, Zuckerberg said, speaking at the tech giant’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California.
There were some hiccups during the demo, which Zuckerberg attributed to the wifi at the event.