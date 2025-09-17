Meta Connect 2025 set to occur today: How to watch and key leaks

Meta’s biggest annual conference, Meta Connect 2025, is set to occur today, September 17, 2025.
The event will mainly focus on next-generation AI-powered smart glasses, the Metaverse, and the range of latest groundbreaking innovations.
The annual conference will start at 5 p.m. PT as its Menlo Park headquarters.
How to watch Meta Connect 2025?
Viewers can stream online via Meta’s website, Facebook, or Horizon through a Quest headset.
What to expect?
Several reports suggested that Menlo Park-based Meta is set to release the latest smart glasses, called "Hypernova."
These Ray-Ban Meta glasses will consist of a heads-up display, cameras, microphones, and an AI assistant, controlled by a wristband that detects subtle hand gestures.
According to CNBC, Meta is likely to release both the Hypernova and wristband during its most-anticipated event.
Furthermore, Meta may roll out its AI-powered Oakley smart glasses, particularly designed for athletes, with a unified front lens and integrated with top-notch features.
While VR will be less of a focus this year, Meta may tease its ultralight Quest headset, which may be introduced in 2026.
Notably, It will be the first Connect since the launch of Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), led by former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang.
On the second day, the conference will continue with a Developer Keynote and discussions regarding the revolutionary future of AI-powered smart glasses.