Meta brings set of features to Community Notes fact checks, more 

Meta has launched a new feature for its crowdsourced fact-checking program, Community Notes, released in the US earlier this year.
It lets users get notifications when they’ve interacted with a post on Facebook, Instagram, or Threads that receives a Community Note.
The American tech giant revealed that these features are considered “tests” at present.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Meta CISO Guy Rosen announced that since the system’s release, over 70,000 contributors have written 15,000 notes, only 6% of which were published.
Meta has launched a Community Notes system reminiscent of the one Twitter (now X) released in 2021, which received massive backlash for failing to flag misinformation rapidly.
Similar to X’s variant, Meta’s program adds notes to posts when users with opposing viewpoints reach a consensus, aiming to offer context and fight misleading content.
The Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT) mentioned that misinformation may spread rapidly before corrections appear.
CDT has underscored that misinformation often spreads unchecked. The organisation urged Meta to track how many users view corrections, and make data public for transparency.
The organisation questioned whether it would perform in highly visual environments, such as Instagram and Reels or how well it could penetrate private silos on Facebook, like Groups.