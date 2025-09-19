Tropical storm Gabrielle forecast to strengthen into hurricane this weekend

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is expected to strengthen into the second hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season this weekend.
Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center announced on Friday morning, September 19 that Tropical Storm Gabrielle is expected to get stronger within the next 36 hours.
They further explained that the westerly wind shear and dry air which had been preventing the storm from strengthening are expected to gradually less, allowing Gabrielle to develop further.
On Friday morning, Gabrielle was 595 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands, moving west-northwest at 12 mph with winds of 50 mph.
The National Hurricane Center predicts it will become a Category 1 hurricane by Sunday afternoon but it will not threaten Louisiana.
Gabrielle is expected to move east of Bermuda late Sunday into Monday and the storm's waves will reach the island over the weekend, creating dangerous surf and rip currents.
However, as of Friday morning, no officials watches or warnings have been issued.
On the other hand, a tropical wave near the west coast of Africa is currently creating scattered, unorganized storms and while it isn’t strong yet, it could slowly develop into a system next week as it moves west-northwest across the Atlantic.