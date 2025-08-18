Home / Sci-Tech

Microsoft upgrades Windows' dark mode almost decade later

Window's 11 has shown a clear improvement in its dark mode, teasing a major overhaul

Microsoft has managed to have a near-perfect dark mode almost a decade after it was first introduced in Windows 10 in 2016.

After dealing with the problematic areas of the operating system that looked like a mix of dark and light modes, the tech giant has released a preview build of Windows 11, which now includes even more darkened UI elements.

Phantomofearth, a Windows' watcher, spotted updated file operation dialogues with a dark theme, which, in case of copying and deleting files appear in dark mode, showcasing clear progress.

Microsoft has not officially announced any improvements to its Windows 11 dark mode; however, these small changes could indicate a broader overhaul is coming in time for the 25H2 update later this year.

The Control Panel, Run prompt, and file properties UI are all still given a light mode, as experts hope Microsoft finds the time after nearly 10 years to address these as well.

However, the chances are slim, as it took a few years for Microsoft to add a dark mode to File Explorer in Windows 10, after a mixture of light and dark modes.

On the other hand, Apple has long had a consistent dark mode in macOS, since it shipped with macOS Mojave in 2018. 

A new Liquid Glass redesign is even on the way later this year, with a bigger focus on translucency.

