 Microsoft and LG introduces Xbox Cloud Gaming to select car

Microsoft has introduced its Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta) service to vehicles, enabling backseat passengers to play games and stream while on the road.
The latest announcement comes through Xbox Wire on September 9, 2025, introducing an exciting way for gaming enthusiasts to enjoy titles.
The feature will run on LG’s webOS Automotive Content Platform (ACP), the similar technology integrated in LG smart TVs.
To access it, passengers will be required a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, a stable internet connection, and a Bluetooth controller to play.
Microsoft highlighted that the recently introduced service complies with driving safety rules, indicating that gaming will only be accessible to backseat passengers.
At release, LG confirmed the platform will be released in Kia’s new European models, including the Kia EV3, EV4, EV5, and New Sportage.
While demonstrating at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, Germany, LG displayed the cutting-edge feature in the Kia EV3, which gained significant traction among the attendees.
The company further plans for broader expansion of ACP to 20 million vehicles globally by 2030, according to Eunseok Hyun, LG’s head of vehicle solutions.
For families and gamers on long trips, Xbox Cloud Gaming is expected to turn the backseat into a full entertainment hub, offering access to the Game Pass library and offer you an electrifying riding experience packed with immense joy.