GTA 6 aims for groundbreaking release on May 26, 2026, says Rockstar

Rockstar Games is setting expectations very high for Grand Theft Auto 6, calling it “the largest game launch in history.” The claim appeared in a now-edited job listing for a lead software engineer, tasked with managing GTA 6’s data platform, ensuring an intuitive and thrilling gaming experience.
The claim has been stirring across social media, increasing the excitement of the anticipated players, as reported by IGN.
GTA 6 release date
GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on May 26, 2026, marking the first new entry in the series in over a decade.
The recent teaser revealed dual protagonists, Jason and Lucia; however, other details remain under wraps.
During Take-Two Interactive’s 2025 Virtual Annual Shareholder Meeting, the parent company confirmed that Rockstar will reveal further details regarding GTA 6 in the near future while reaffirming the planned launch in May 2026.
Furthermore, Take-Two announced that Grand Theft Auto titles contributed 12.6% of its net revenue for the fiscal year, which ended on March 31, 2025.
As the wait continuous, other studios would avoid launching major games near GTA 6’s debut.
Currently, fans are desperately waiting for more news and updates regarding the eagerly awaited game ahead of the launch.