7.8 magnitude earthquake in Russia's Far East region prompts tsunami alert

An earthquake of 7.8 magnitude has struck the Kamchatka region in Russia's Far East, triggering a series of tsunami warnings.
According to the US Geological Survey, the quake was an "aftershock" from a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked the same region in July.
The agency shared that the quake was caused by "shallow reverse faulting" at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles) and was followed by a series of aftershocks, measuring up to a magnitude of 5.8.
Kamchatka regional Governor Vladimir Solodov said all emergency services had been placed in a state of high alert, but no damage had been reported so far.
"This morning is once again testing the resilience of Kamchatka residents," Solodov wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "Immediately after the earthquake, we began a rapid inspection of social institutions and residential buildings."
A tsunami warning was issued for the eastern shore of the peninsula, as well as parts of the Kuril Island chain, north of Japan.
Other officials reported tsunami waves of 30 to 62 centimetres (1 to 2 feet) at various points along the coast of the peninsula.
Following the quake, the US National Weather Service and Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami advisory for parts of Alaska; however, the warning was later lifted.
Kamchatka is located in a highly seismic area, and at least two quakes with a magnitude greater than 7.0 have occurred in the past week.