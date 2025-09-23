Home / Sports

Dickie Bird, renowned cricket umpire and Yorkshire legend dies at 92

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Dickie Bird, a legendary former cricket umpire has passed away at the age of 92.

Harold Dennis "Dickie" Bird, who held MBE and OBE honours became one of the most renowned umpires in cricket.

His passing was announced in a statement by the Yorkshire County Cricket Club, where Bird once played and later served as president on Monday, September 23.

Yorkshire said, "He died peacefully at home at the age of 92 and he leaves behind a legacy of sportsmanship, humility, and joy - and a legion of admirers across generations."

"He will be truly missed by all at the club having spent an incredible amount of time in support of everyone here and will be remembered as one the greatest characters in Yorkshire's history," the statement added.

Bird was famous for officiating in 66 Test matches, 69 one-day internationals and three World Cup finals.

He also officiated special charity matches for Queen Elizabeth II, met her 29 times and was honoured with the Freedom of Barnsley in 2000.

He was born in Barnsley and started his cricket career with Yorkshire and later joined Leicestershire.

But Bird's professional career was cut short by injury and he retired at the age of 32 with an average of 20.71.

His final official umpiring match was in 1998 between Yorkshire and Warwickshire at Headingley Stadium.

