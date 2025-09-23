Lamine Yamal's father fumes over Dembele's Ballon d'Or triumph: ‘Moral damage’

Lamine Yamal’s father has expressed his outrage and frustration after his son finished as the runner-up for the Ballon d’Or award.
According to TNT Sports, Mounir Nasraoui accused Ballon d'Or voters of "moral damage to a human being" after Ousmane Dembele beat the Barcelona star to the prestigious individual award.
Teenager Yamal finished second behind the Paris Saint-Germain forward, with midfielder Vitinha in third but his father was less than impressed by the outcome, insisting his son is the best player in the world.
Nasraoui said on Spanish TV show El Chiringuito, “He’s the greatest. I’m not going to say theft, but rather moral damage to a human being. Lamine Yamal is the best player in the world by far.”
“It’s not just because he’s my son, but because he’s the best player in the world. Lamine is Lamine… we have to say that something strange has happened here. Next year it’s ours. Next year the Ballon d’Or will be Spanish," he added.
Yamal was successful at the ceremony in Paris, though, as he retained the Kopa Trophy, which recognises the best players in the world under the age of 21.
The 18-year-old enjoyed a superb 2024/25 season with Barcelona, scoring 18 goals and providing 25 assists across all competitions.