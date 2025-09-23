Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis face-off sparks fan reaction on size difference

Jake Paul and Gervonta "Tank" Davis first-ever faceoff has sparked a heated debate on noticeable size difference ahead of fight.
According to Nine, controversial social media star turned boxer will fight the WBA lightweight world champion on November 15, despite the significant height and weight difference.
Davis - who is undefeated through his 31 professional fights and has beaten the likes of Ryan Garcia and Mario Barris - will move up seven weight divisions for the big-money showdown against Paul later this year in Miami, Florida.
The bout is slated to take place at the cruiserweight limit of 88.5kg, which will see Davis have to stack on plenty of size from his last outing against Lamont Roach in March.
Davis hit the scales at 61.2kg for that fight and when he went toe-to-toe with Paul at their first official meeting on Tuesday (AEST), it proved how big a task is ahead.
Paul stands at 185cm, which is 20cm taller than his next opponent.
The size difference between two opponents has sparked sports fan reaction on social media.
“We’re living in a simulation,” one fan wrote on X.
“Boxing is a joke,” another said.
“Tank just doing it for the bag lmao.”
A user asked, “How is he not embarrassed?”