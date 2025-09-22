Home / Sports

Ronaldo to retire after 1,000th goal? Ex-Man Utd coach makes bold prediction

  • By Bushra Saleem
Cristiano Ronaldo received a retirement tip from former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen.

According to Goal, Meulensteen has suggested the best time for the Portuguese soccer star to hang up his boots is after a remarkable career.

As CR7 is looking forward to becoming the first footballer to reach 1000 career goals, his former coach advised him to take retirement after accomplishing this milestone.

Meulensteen, who coached the 40-year-old at Old Trafford, told BetVictor, “He will be remembered for 1,000 goals, but if it is done in a spectacular manner, if it would be done for Portugal, if you would have had a choice, then probably you would say, yeah, let's do it for Portugal.”

“The world will be watching, telling you. Can you imagine being the goalkeeper? You want to let it in, don't you? Because you're going to be remembered as the goalkeeper that let Cristiano's 1,000th goal in…I believe he will keep playing until he scores his 1,000th goal, that might be the moment he decides to retire,” he added.

Praising the Al Nassr star, the former Dutch footballer noted that what the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner has achieved at an “incredibly quick” pace is “unparalleled.”

Ronaldo, who has signed another two-year contract with Al-Nassr until 2027, is expected to share the pitch with his football rival, Lionel Messi, for one last time at the 2026 World Cup that many believe will be two all-time greats' last FIFA World Cup.

