Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Saudi Arabia's National Day with special message

Cristiano Ronaldo marked Saudi Arabia's National Day on September 23, 2025, with a warm tribute.

The Al-Nassr star took to his Instagram account to congratulate the people of Saudi Arabia on 95th National Day with a heartfelt message, noting, "Happy Saudi National Day to everyone in Saudi Arabia! Wishing you a day filled with pride, unity, and celebration with your loved ones."

The post was accompanied by pictures of Ronaldo, dressed in a traditional white Saudi outfit and a green-and-black patterned scarf with Arabic writing.

In a joint post by Al-Nassr, Ronaldo shared a short video in which he talked about his thoughts on his experiences and life while living in Saudi Arabia.

"It's a fantastic place to live. For me, the most special thing is that it's a safe country. The league is good, and that's our job, to come here and play football. And there's love. I love being here. My family loves being here. It's a great country," CR7 added.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who joined the club in 2022, extended his career with the Saudi football club by signing new two-year contract that will keep him playing beyond the age of 42.

Ronaldo further praised Saudi Arabia highlighting its strong tourism sector, excellent schools for children and beautiful tourist attractions.

He also encouraged everyone to visit and experience Saudi Arabia's tourism and culture.

Saudi Arabia's National Day celebrates the founding of the Kingdom in 1932 by King Abdulaziz Al Saud.

